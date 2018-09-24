Steelers Vs. Buccaneers 2018 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Site: Raymond James Stadium (65,890) • Tampa, Fla.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: ESPN (locally WTAE-TV, channel 4)

Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jason Witten and Booger McFarland (analysts), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Buccaneers -1

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-8 ATS in its last 9 games

Pittsburgh is 18-6-1 SU in its last 25 games

Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 6-0-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Tampa Bay is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 9 games

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Tampa Bay is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games at home

Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

G David DeCastro (hand) – Doubtful

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful

S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Doubtful

Buccaneers Injuries:

DT Beau Allen (foot) – Out

DT Vita Vea (calf) – Out

CB Marcus Williams (hamstring) – Out

S Chris Conte (knee) – Questionable

CB Brent Grimes (groin) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: