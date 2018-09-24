Steelers Vs. Buccaneers 2018 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Site: Raymond James Stadium (65,890) • Tampa, Fla.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: ESPN (locally WTAE-TV, channel 4)
Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jason Witten and Booger McFarland (analysts), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Buccaneers -1
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 1-8 ATS in its last 9 games
Pittsburgh is 18-6-1 SU in its last 25 games
Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 SU in its last 6 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 6-0-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Pittsburgh’s last 23 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games
Tampa Bay is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 9 games
Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Tampa Bay is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games at home
Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
G David DeCastro (hand) – Doubtful
T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful
S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Doubtful
Buccaneers Injuries:
DT Beau Allen (foot) – Out
DT Vita Vea (calf) – Out
CB Marcus Williams (hamstring) – Out
S Chris Conte (knee) – Questionable
CB Brent Grimes (groin) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 24) Game Release
Game Capsule:Capsules - Week 3-pages-16