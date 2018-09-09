Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, tight end Vance McDonald is on it after officially being ruled for the contest on the Friday injury report with a foot injury that has had him sidelined since the early stages of this years training camp.
With McDonald missing the Steelers regular season opener, fellow tight end Jesse James is expected to start against the Browns with backup tight end Xavier Grimble also expected to see action.
The rest of the Steelers six inactives for Week 1 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, guard Matt Feiler, defensive end L.T. Walton, safety Marcus Allen and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.
A bit surprisingly, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers is active in Week 1 while Walton sits.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Mason Rudolph
T Zach Banner
G Matt Feiler
DE L.T.Walton
CB Coty Sensabaugh
S Marcus Allen
TE Vance McDonald
Browns Inactive Players
CB E.J. Gaines
QB Drew Stanton
Wr Damion Ratley
LB James Burgess
G Austin Corbett
DE Anthony Zettel
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo