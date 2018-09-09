Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, tight end Vance McDonald is on it after officially being ruled for the contest on the Friday injury report with a foot injury that has had him sidelined since the early stages of this years training camp.

With McDonald missing the Steelers regular season opener, fellow tight end Jesse James is expected to start against the Browns with backup tight end Xavier Grimble also expected to see action.

The rest of the Steelers six inactives for Week 1 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, guard Matt Feiler, defensive end L.T. Walton, safety Marcus Allen and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

A bit surprisingly, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers is active in Week 1 while Walton sits.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

T Zach Banner

G Matt Feiler

DE L.T.Walton

CB Coty Sensabaugh

S Marcus Allen

TE Vance McDonald

Browns Inactive Players

CB E.J. Gaines

QB Drew Stanton

Wr Damion Ratley

LB James Burgess

G Austin Corbett

DE Anthony Zettel

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo