Steelers Vs. Browns 2018 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (73,200) • Cleveland, Ohio
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green and Bruce Arians (analysts), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One Sports
Announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play) | Ben Leber (analyst)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns +4
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games
Pittsburgh is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games
Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games when playing Cleveland
Pittsburgh is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games when playing on the road against Cleveland
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Cleveland
Cleveland is 3-12 ATS in its last 15 games
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games
Cleveland is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games at home
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cleveland’s last 13 games at home
Cleveland is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cleveland is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
TE Vance McDonald (foot) – Out
Browns Injuries:
CB E.J. Gaines (knee) – Out
LB James Burgess (concussion) – Doubtful
Weather:
Game Release:at Cleveland Browns (Sept. 9)
Game Capsule:Week 1 Steelers Browns Capsule