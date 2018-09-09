Steelers Vs. Browns 2018 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (73,200) • Cleveland, Ohio

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green and Bruce Arians (analysts), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play) | Ben Leber (analyst)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns +4

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games

Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games when playing Cleveland

Pittsburgh is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

Cleveland is 3-12 ATS in its last 15 games

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games

Cleveland is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cleveland’s last 13 games at home

Cleveland is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cleveland is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

TE Vance McDonald (foot) – Out

Browns Injuries:

CB E.J. Gaines (knee) – Out

LB James Burgess (concussion) – Doubtful

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: