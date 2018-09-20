Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 3: Three Offensive Linemen Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have bow released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Monday night road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the first official offering of the week includes the names of 7 players on it.

Not practicing on Thursday were center Maurkice Pouncey (coaches decision), guard David DeCastro (hand) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring). DeCastro sat out Week 2 with a fractured hand and he’s not looking good for Monday night so far this week. If he sits again, B.J. Finney would once again start in his place at right guard.

Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) is listed as being limited during Thursday’s practice. Burnett battled a groin injury during training camp and the preseason. He played 90% of all defensive snaps this past Sunday, however.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were guard Ramon Foster (knee), cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) and defensive end Tyson Alualu. Haden and Alualu both sat out the Steelers Week 2 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs with their respective injuries so them both back practicing filly again is obviously a great sign and it will be interesting to see if both can repeat that feat on Friday.

The Steelers final injury report of the week will be out Saturday afternoon with the team playing on Monday night.