Steelers Suffered No Significant Injuries In Week 2 Loss To Chiefs

Outside of suffering some injured pride in their Sunday home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers apparently didn’t suffer any injuries worth worrying about during the contest.
“Some bumps and bruises associated with play, but nothing significant from an injury standpoint to mention,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of the health of his team during his post game press conference.
The Steelers played Sunday’s game against the Chiefs without a few injured starters as guard David DeCastro (hand) and cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) were both inactive due to injuries they had suffered in the team’s Week 1 tie against the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (shoulder) missed Sunday’s game due to an injury he suffered in Week 1.
Speaking of Haden, he was reportedly able to get in a pretty good warm-up session on the field prior to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and the hope is that both he and DeCastro will be back in Week 3.
As for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who entered Sunday as questionable with an elbow injury he suffered in late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Browns, it didn’t look like it hampered him Sunday at Heinz Field against the Chiefs and Tomlin said as much during his press conference.
“Not to my knowledge, no. I didn’t think he had any physical limits,” Tomlin said after the game when asked if he thought Roethlisberger’s elbow injury limited him any on Sunday.
The Steelers next game will be a week from Monday night on the road against the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers first official injury report for Week 3 won’t be released until Thursday.