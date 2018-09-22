Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 3: DeCastro, Burnett, Gilbert All Doubtful For Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 3 and the Saturday afternoon offering shows that two of team’s starting offensive linemen are doubtful to play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Listed as doubtful for the Steelers Monday night game against the Buccaneers after failing to practice all week are guard David DeCastro (hand) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin). This will likely be the second consecutive game DeCastro misses because of the fractured hand he suffered in Week 1. With DeCastro likely sidelined once again, reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney will once again start in his place at right guard.

As for Burnett, it’s not looking like he’ll play Monday night against the Buccaneers and that could result in rookie safety Marcus Allen getting a helmet for the first time this season. Fellow rookie safety Terrell Edmunds would likely start in place of Burnett if he can’t play Monday night.

Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) also ends the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report even though he was able to practice on a limited basis on Saturday. If Gilbert sits out Monday night, then reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler will likely start in his place at right tackle. For what it’s worth, Gilbert said after Saturday’s practice he considers himself a game-time decision for Monday night.

Defensive end Tyson Alualu (shoulder), center Maurkice Pouncey (coaches’ decision), guard Ramon Foster (knee), cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness) all practiced fully on Saturday and all are expected to play Monday night against the Buccaneers. None of those players received game status designations on the team’s Saturday injury report which is a great sign. Alualu and Haden both missed the Steelers week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs with their respective injuries.