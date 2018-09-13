Steelers RB James Conner Voted FedEx Ground Player Of The Week For Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back James Conner had a very impressive first career start in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns and as a result of that, he was voted the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 1.

Conner, who was selected by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, registered 192 total yards from scrimmage in the team’s Week 1 21-21 road tie against the Browns. He also scored two touchdowns in that game, both on the ground.

In addition to rushing 31 times for 135 yards and two scores against the Browns, Conner also caught 5 passes for another 57 yards. He played 77 of a possible 84 offensive snaps against the Browns on Sunday.

Conner enters Week 2 as the NFL’s leading rusher and is third overall in total yards from scrimmage. Conner beat out NFL running backs Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants for the Week 1 award.

Conner is now expected to make his second NFL start Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This weekly FedEx award is decided by fans via online voting and includes a $2,000 donation in the winning player’s names to the USO through FedEx Cares.