Steelers Place OLB Ola Adeniyi On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the re-signing of safety Nat Berhe, a move Berhe tweeted out yesterday. In a corresponding move, they have placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.

We have re-signed S Nat Berhe to our active roster, and placed LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi on the Reserve/Injured List. MORE: https://t.co/56SePvh0p3 pic.twitter.com/DnTOOjOnCD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2018

Adeniyi went down late in the preseason finale against Carolina with a hamstring injury. He could become a “to return” candidate midway through the year. New NFL rules state you don’t have to declare that person ahead of time. Adeniyi has been an impressive rookie, making the team as a UDFA. He had three sacks in the preseason, forcing a pair of fumbles.

Though seeing a promising player like Adeniyi go down is unfortunate, it is better than the alternatives. Morgan Burnett, Mike Hilton, and Vance McDonald all could’ve been candidates, players who will have much larger roles this season than Adeniyi.

With the move, the Steelers now have six safeties on their 53 man roster and only three OLBs.

Adeniyi tweeted out “see you in six weeks” a short time ago.