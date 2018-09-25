Steelers Open Tuesday As 3-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Ravens In Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 4 of the 2018 regular season with a record of 1-1-1 following their Week 3 Monday night road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This coming Sunday night the Steelers will play their second home game of 2018 and it will be against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers open the week as 3-point consensus home favorites, according to Vegas Insiders.

The Ravens enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record after beating the Denver Broncos 27-17 at home this past Sunday. The Ravens other win came in Week 1 and at home as they beat the Buffalo Bills 47-3 to open the season. Their lone loss so far this season came in Week 2 and on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco enters Week 4 having already thrown for 889 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s done so by completing 63.6% of his 129 total pass attempts. Flacco has been sacked a total of 7 times so far this season.

The Ravens running game this season has been led by running back Alex Collins, who enters Week 4 with 116 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 34 total carries. Collins has also already caught 7 passes on the season for 67 yards. Backup running back Javorius Allen has 3 rushing touchdowns entering Week 4 on his 16 total carries.

Baltimore has a new group of wide receivers this season and that unit enters Week 4 led by Michael Crabtree, who has caught 15 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Fellow new Baltimore wide receivers John Brown and Willie Snead have each registered 12 receptions on the season for 222 and 142 yards, respectively. Brown has 2 receiving touchdowns on the season while Snead has just 1. Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews has 8 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown on the season as well.

Defensively for the Ravens, linebacker Kenny Young leads the team in total tackles with 21 entering the team’s Week 4 game against the Steelers. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs currently leads Baltimore in sacks with 2.5 and he’s also forced one fumble and defensed 3 passes in the Ravens first three games of 2018. Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr leads the team in defensed passes with 4 entering Week 4 and he’s also recorded one of Baltimore’s 3 interceptions on the season.

The Steelers lead the series with the Ravens 27-21-0 and they’ve won the last 3 games they played against them. The Ravens last win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh came on October 1, 2015 win they won 23-20 in overtime.

