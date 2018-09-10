Steelers Open Monday As 5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Chiefs In Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 2 of the 2018 regular season with a record of 0-0-1 following their Week 1 Sunday road tie against the Cleveland Browns. This coming Sunday the Steelers will play their first home game of 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs and they open the week as 5-point consensus favorites on Monday, according to Vegas Insiders.

The Chiefs enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record following their 38-28 Sunday road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15 of his 27 total pass attempts against the Chargers defense for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns. Two of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who ended the game with 7 receptions for 169 yards.

The other two scoring passes from Mahomes went to fullback Anthony Sherman and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas. Hill, however, not only made huge offensive contributions against the Chargers in Week 1, he also returned a first quarter punt 91 yards for a touchdown as well.

The Chiefs running game had some success against the Chargers on Sunday as well as 106 yards in total were gained via 27 total rushes. Second-year running back Kareem Hunt finished with 49 yards rushing on 16 total carries.

The Chiefs defense allowed Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to complete 34 of his 51 total pass attempts on Sunday for 424 yards and 3 touchdowns. They did, however, manage to intercept Rivers once during the game thanks to Kansas City safety Ron Parker undercutting a third quarter throw to the left side of the field. The Chiefs defense only managed to sack Rivers once on Sunday and the Chargers were able to register 123 net rushing yards on 22 total carries in a losing effort.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, led the Kansas City defense in total tackles on Sunday with 15 and outside linebacker Dee Ford registered the unit’s only sack of the game.

Sunday in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will mark the sixth time the Steelers and Chiefs have played each other since 2014. The Steelers won 4 of the 5 previous meetings between the two teams with their last victory coming last season in Kansas City and at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6.

The Steelers lead the all-time series with the Chiefs 23-11-0 and that includes two wins in the playoffs. The Steelers are 4-0 against the Chiefs in games played at Heinz Field and the last time Kansas City won a game in Pittsburgh was in 1996 and at Three Rivers Stadium.

