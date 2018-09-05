Steelers News

Steelers Linemen ‘Pissed’ With Bell: ‘Here’s A Guy Who Doesn’t Give A Damn’

Posted on

When I wrote an opinion piece earlier today about the possibility of rescinding the franchise tag for running back Le’Veon Bell, it was under the premise that the decision would be made by the Pittsburgh Steelers based on how the running back’s behavior affected the locker room culture.

While recency bias will have to be weighed, the immediate aftermath of the All-Pro’s decision not to show up today has left his teammates very clearly upset and frustrated, and his offensive linemen in particular sounded off to the media. This post will be updated with further comments.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

To Top