Steelers Linemen ‘Pissed’ With Bell: ‘Here’s A Guy Who Doesn’t Give A Damn’

When I wrote an opinion piece earlier today about the possibility of rescinding the franchise tag for running back Le’Veon Bell, it was under the premise that the decision would be made by the Pittsburgh Steelers based on how the running back’s behavior affected the locker room culture.

While recency bias will have to be weighed, the immediate aftermath of the All-Pro’s decision not to show up today has left his teammates very clearly upset and frustrated, and his offensive linemen in particular sounded off to the media. This post will be updated with further comments.

Maurkice Pouncey on the absence of Le’Veon Bell: “At this point, it’s bigger than business.” #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

Pouncey on Bell–“Honestly it’s a little selfish. I’m kinda pissed right now. It sucks that he’s not here. we’ll move on as a team. It doesn’t look like he’ll be in the game plan at this point. Conner looks great. We’ll worry about him in week 2.” — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) September 5, 2018

Steelers teammates not happy with Le’Veon Bell no show, led by vet G Ramon Foster, their player rep:

“What do you do? here’s a guy who doesn’t give a damn, I guess so we’ll treatit as such. I just hate it came to this. “ — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

More Ramon Foster on Bell: “He’s making 7 times what I make twice as much as Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

More Pouncey on Bell–“At this point go ahead and miss ten (games).” — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) September 5, 2018

David DeCastro wasn’t happy with Le’Veon Bell’s no-show: “We all thought he’d be here today. He makes us all kind of look stupid a little bit.” @TheAthleticPGH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 5, 2018

Cam Heyward on Bell’s absence: “The bus keeps rolling without him. If he gets on the bus later, so be it. We’ll make some stops but it’s not going to stop what we do.” #dkps #steelers — Chris Bradford (@PghBradford) September 5, 2018

Ramon Foster with a big knock on Bell: “My mom died, I went to the funeral and came to camp the next day… Al (Villanueva) has seen people die and has come and given his all to this team.” He adds, “It’s a little bit tiresome now. I’m tired of the antics.” #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) September 5, 2018

Ramon Foster, Steelers player rep, responding to Bell’s agent saying the franchise tag system is broken: “Tell his agent we voted no on the CBA. Until he tells his other clients to save money during the CBA lockout, he doesn’t need to preach about nothing like that.” — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 5, 2018

#Steelers RB James Conner on how much his offensive linemen believe in him/are hyping him right now: “That’s who you most want respect from, the guys blocking for you.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

