Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Postgame Comments Following Week 1 Tie With Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a press conferences following his team’s Sunday tie against the Cleveland Browns. Below is what he had to say after the game.

Tomlin opening statement:

You know, it’s an awkward feeling after a game like that. You don’t know what to feel or to say or think, you know. I’m appreciative of the efforts of the men. Obviously, it was some extraordinary effort at times. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to play better to ensure victory. That’s what we talked about in there – that’s what I told the group. [If] you turn the ball over the way we did, and you don’t get turnovers, particularly in a hostile environment, you don’t have a very good chance to win. It’s because of those efforts we were in the game but not enough to win today. We take responsibility for that. We tip our cap to the Browns, they played tough, competitive ball. We’ve got to be better, and we intend to be, but today was what it was. We’ll analyze tomorrow and move forward.

RE: Ever experienced anything like this tie and was it just a matter of not taking care of the football down the stretch?

TOMLIN: We didn’t make enough plays to win. We didn’t. The big picture element of it, obviously, is the turnover margin, but we just didn’t make enough plays. We had our opportunities, even with the turnovers, we had our opportunities and so I don’t want to put it all there, but obviously it was a significant component of the game.

RE: How do you feel about the running game?

TOMLIN: I just appreciate the efforts of everyone. We just didn’t take care of the ball enough, we didn’t make enough significant plays at the moments to get out of the stadium.

RE: Did the weather play any factor in the game?

TOMLIN: It was weather game for them as well and so we don’t seek comfort in that regard. They did a better job of dealing with it if it was a factor than we did and so that’s where our focus always is.

RE: Did the weather affect the field goal try of kicker Chis Boswell in overtime?

TOMLIN: Again, football’s an outdoor game, guys. You know, you talk about the weather til the cows come home, man. That’s how the game’s played.

RE: Is that a game you leave feeling you should’ve won no matter what because of the fourth quarter lead the team had?

TOMLIN: I don’t get into all of that. We play and play to win. We didn’t win today.