Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 4: Hilton, Burnett Doubtful For Sunday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 4 and the Friday offering shows that two players are doubtful for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After not practicing on Friday, cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) were both listed ad doubtful by the Steelers on the week-ending injury report. Hilton, the Steelers starting slot cornerback, suffered a hyperextended elbow in the fourth quarter of the team’s Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday but that was it. Hilton will likely be replaced by second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton Sunday night against the Ravens.

As for Burnett, he’s now set to miss a second consecutive game with his groin injury. If that’s ultimately the case then rookie safety Terrell Edmunds will likely start in his place once again. Backup safety Nat Berhe would also likely see snaps as the Steelers dimebacker with Burnett out.

Practicing fully on Friday and not receiving game status designations entering the weekend were guard David DeCastro (hand), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and guard Ramon Foster (not injury related).

DeCastro and Gilbert both sat out the Steelers Monday night game against the Buccaneers and the former has been sidelined since Week 1. Barring any setbacks between now and Sunday night, the Steelers should have their entire offensive line back in place against the Ravens.