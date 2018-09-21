Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 3: DeCastro, Gilbert Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their Friday injury report ahead of their Monday night road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it shows that two of the team’s starting offensive linemen remained sidelined once again during practice.

Not practicing on Friday again for the Steelers were guard David DeCastro (hand) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring). DeCastro, who sat out the Steelers Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a fractured hand, is now likely to miss a second consecutive game Monday night against the Buccaneers. If that’s ultimately the case, backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney would start in DeCastro’s place again at right guard.

As for Gilbert missing a second consecutive practice, it will now be interesting to see if he can manage to work on Saturday. If he’s unable to play Monday night against the Buccaneers, reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler said on Friday he would start in his place at right tackle. Gilbert missed a few games last season due to a hamstring injury as well.

Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) failed to practice on Friday after being limited on Thursday so he’s moving in the wrong direction with one full practice remaining. If Burnett is inactive Monday night, rookie safety Marcus Allen might dress for the first time this season. Additionally, center Maurkice Pouncey (coaches decision) practiced fully on Friday after being given Thursday off.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness) was added to the Steelers injury report on Friday as not practicing because of an illness.

Cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) and defensive end Tyson Alualu (shoulder) both practiced fully again on Friday and seemingly remain on track to play Monday night against the Buccaneers. Both Haden and Alualu missed the Steelers Week 2 home game against the Chiefs with their respective injuries.

Guard Ramon Foster (knee) practiced fully again on Friday as well and thus doesn’t appear to be jeopardy of missing the Monday night game.