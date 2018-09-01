Steelers (Current) Roster Layout

Crazy day, as it always is, with all the roster moves the Pittsburgh Steelers have mad. Still a fluid situation, like Nat Berhe expected to be brought back, but here’s how the current roster looks.
QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Josh Dobbs, Mason Rudolph
RB*: James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, Stevan Ridley
FB: Roosevelt Nix
WR: Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter, Ryan Switzer
TE: Vance McDonald, Jesse James, Xavier Grimble
OL: Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Chukwuma Okorafor, B.J. Finney, Matt Feiler, Zach Banner
DL: Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Daniel McCullers
OLB: T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Anthony Chickillo, Ola Adeniyi
ILB: Vince Williams, Jon Bostic, Matthew Thomas, Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort
CB: Artie Burns, Joe Haden, Mike Hilton, Cam Sutton, Coty Sensabaugh
S: Sean Davis, Morgan Burnett, Terrell Edmunds, Jordan Dangerfield, Marcus Allen
K: Chris Boswell
P: Jordan Berry
LS: Kameron Canaday
*Le’Veon Bell will of course be part of the roster once he’s officially under contract.