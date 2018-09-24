Steelers CB Mike Hilton Thinks He Suffered A Hyperextended Elbow Injury Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 Monday night on the road to notch their first win of 2018 but they may have lost their starting slot cornerback for a significant amount of time due to an injury in the process.
During his post game press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said cornerback Mike Hilton was injured Monday night.
“Mike Hilton is the only injury to speak of,” Tomlin said. “He had a significant elbow and wasn’t able to come back into the game. He’s being evaluated and I’m sure Ill have more for you tomorrow.”
An hour after Tomlin spoke to the media, Hilton described his elbow injury as a hyperextension in the locker room and said he thinks he can play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Joe Rutter.
MIke Hilton described his elbow injury as a hyperextension and thinks he can play Sunday vs. Baltimore
Hilton had a good statistical game Monday night against the Buccaneers as the former undrafted free agent recorded a fumble recovery and intercepted a pass in the first half. He also recorded 5 total tackles during the game.
Hilton seemingly suffered his elbow injury during the first play of the fourth quarter when he tackled Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries on the right sideline after an 8-yard reception.
After laying on the ground in pain for about 45 seconds, Hilton got to his feet. He was replaced on the field by second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton the rest of the game.
Tomlin will once again meet the media Tuesday at noon so we’ll have to wait and see if he has an update on Hilton’s elbow injury at that time.