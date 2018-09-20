Steelers, Buccaneers Seemingly On Pace To Get Injured Starting CBs Back Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play each other Monday night and while the first official Week 3 injury report for both teams won’t be released until Thursday afternoon, it’s sounding like both teams might just get previously injured starting cornerbacks back for the contest.
Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, who missed the first two regular season games with a groin injury, will reportedly be back practicing fully on Thursday and he expects to play Monday night against the Steelers, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Bucs CB Brent Grimes says he is "full go," and expects to play this week vs. Pittsburgh.
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 20, 2018
Grimes, a four-time Pro Bowler, is now 35 years-old. In his two previous seasons with the Buccaneers he has registered 7 total interceptions.
Through two games played this season the Buccaneers defense has allowed 77.4% of all attempted passes against them to be completed for 773 yards and 4 touchdowns. 439 of those yards and 3 touchdowns game courtesy of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Week 1.
The Steelers also hope to get an injured starting cornerback back Monday night as well. According to several Wednesday reports, cornerback Joe Haden is continuing to show good progress with the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1 that prevented him from playing this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Haden reportedly made it through a nice on-field workout prior to Sunday’s game. Even so, expect Haden to be listed on the Steelers Thursday injury report and hopefully as a full practice participant.
Guard David DeCastro could be in danger of missing his second straight game with a fractured hand, but tackle Al Villanueva said DeCastro will be fine after leaving the practice field in pain Wednesday. Corner Joe Haden (hamstring) should be available for Bucs. Progressing well.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 20, 2018