Steelers 2018 Cutdown Tracker

Saturday at 4 PM is the deadline for all team to cut their rosters from 90 to 53. The Pittsburgh Steelers are generally one of the teams who wait the longest to trim down with only one move reported so far. Today and tomorrow, we’ll be keeping track and updating the list of those who are cut.

At the bottom is also a table that includes the names of the players eligible to be signed to the practice squad.

Steelers Roster Count: 86 (33 cuts left)

Reported Cuts

DE Casey Sayles (Bo Marchionte)
ILB Matt Galambos (Jacob Klinger)
OG/C Larson Graham
WR Damoun Patterson (waived/injured, Jeremy Fowler)

PRACTICE SQUAD EIGIBLE
Artie Burns James Conner Kendal Vickers Parker Cothren
B.J. Finney James Summers Larson Graham Patrick Morris
Brian Allen James Washington Lavon Hooks Pharoah McKever
Bucky Hodges Jarvion Franklin Malik Golden Quadree Henderson
Cameron Sutton Javon Hargrave Malik Reaves R.J. Prince
Casey Sayles Jaylen Samuels Marcus Allen Ryan Switzer
Chris Schleuger Jordan Dangerfield Marcus Tucker Sean Davis
Christian Scotland-Williamson Joseph Cheek Mason Rudolph T.J. Watt
Chukwuma Okorafor Joshua Dobbs Matt Galambos Terrell Edmunds
Damoun Patterson Joshua Frazier Matt Wile Tevin Jones
Farrington Huguenin JuJu Smith-Schuster Matthew Thomas Trey Griffey
Greg Gilmore Kameron Canaday Mike Hilton Tyler Matakevich
Jake Rodgers Keion Adams Olasunkanmi Adeniyi Xavier Grimble
Jamar Summers Keith Kelsey Oni Omoile Zach Banner
