Steelers 2018 Cutdown Tracker

Saturday at 4 PM is the deadline for all team to cut their rosters from 90 to 53. The Pittsburgh Steelers are generally one of the teams who wait the longest to trim down with only one move reported so far. Today and tomorrow, we’ll be keeping track and updating the list of those who are cut.
At the bottom is also a table that includes the names of the players eligible to be signed to the practice squad.
Steelers Roster Count: 86 (33 cuts left)
Reported Cuts
DE Casey Sayles (Bo Marchionte)
ILB Matt Galambos (Jacob Klinger)
OG/C Larson Graham
WR Damoun Patterson (waived/injured, Jeremy Fowler)
|PRACTICE SQUAD EIGIBLE
|Artie Burns
|James Conner
|Kendal Vickers
|Parker Cothren
|B.J. Finney
|James Summers
|Larson Graham
|Patrick Morris
|Brian Allen
|James Washington
|Lavon Hooks
|Pharoah McKever
|Bucky Hodges
|Jarvion Franklin
|Malik Golden
|Quadree Henderson
|Cameron Sutton
|Javon Hargrave
|Malik Reaves
|R.J. Prince
|Casey Sayles
|Jaylen Samuels
|Marcus Allen
|Ryan Switzer
|Chris Schleuger
|Jordan Dangerfield
|Marcus Tucker
|Sean Davis
|Christian Scotland-Williamson
|Joseph Cheek
|Mason Rudolph
|T.J. Watt
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|Joshua Dobbs
|Matt Galambos
|Terrell Edmunds
|Damoun Patterson
|Joshua Frazier
|Matt Wile
|Tevin Jones
|Farrington Huguenin
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Matthew Thomas
|Trey Griffey
|Greg Gilmore
|Kameron Canaday
|Mike Hilton
|Tyler Matakevich
|Jake Rodgers
|Keion Adams
|Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
|Xavier Grimble
|Jamar Summers
|Keith Kelsey
|Oni Omoile
|Zach Banner