Steelers 2018 Cutdown Tracker

Saturday at 4 PM is the deadline for all team to cut their rosters from 90 to 53. The Pittsburgh Steelers are generally one of the teams who wait the longest to trim down with only one move reported so far. Today and tomorrow, we’ll be keeping track and updating the list of those who are cut.

At the bottom is also a table that includes the names of the players eligible to be signed to the practice squad.

Please refresh this page throughout the day. It won’t do so on its own.

Steelers Roster Count: 86 (33 cuts left)

Reported Cuts

DE Casey Sayles (Bo Marchionte)

ILB Matt Galambos (Jacob Klinger)

OG/C Larson Graham

WR Damoun Patterson (waived/injured, Jeremy Fowler)