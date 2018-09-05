Ryan Switzer, Zach Banner Change Jersey Numbers

Ryan Switzer and Zach Banner have new jersey numbers. It’s the biggest news of the today and nope, I can’t even think of anything that would compete with it.

The Steelers announced the change on Twitter a couple hours ago. Switzer is going from #18 to #10 while Banner is changing from #69 to #72.

#10 was previously worn by Quadree Henderson while #72 was donned by Joseph Cheek. Henderson recently had a workout with the New York Giants, though the team didn’t sign him. Cheek landed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in the preseason finale against Carolina.

Switzer will be the Steelers starting kick and punt returner after acquiring him for a 5th round pick via Oakland. Banner was a pleasant surprise who went from sitting on his couch at the start of camp, signed on August 12th, and making the 53 man roster. He’s gotten his weight down, worked well under Mike Munchak, and becomes the team’s 9th offensive linemen.

Players made most of their jersey changes early in the offseason. Joe Haden moved to #23, Sean Davis #21, Stevan Ridley #22, and Mike Hilton #28.