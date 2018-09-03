Roethlisberger, Pouncey, Heyward, Boswell Voted Steelers Team Captains For 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers used Monday to vote who they wanted to be their team captains for the 2018 season and the results aren’t a bit surprising.

We have named our 2018 team captains. MORE: https://t.co/IrpG9NN2YD pic.twitter.com/TggVb0PHqX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2018

Named as the Steelers team captains for 2018 were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and center Maurkice Pouncey on offense, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward on defense, and kicker Chris Boswell on special teams.

This now makes the 10th season that Roethlisberger has been either a captain or co-captain on offense. As for Pouncey, this marks the second time he’s been named a co-captain on offense as he also served in that role in 2013.

This year now marks the fourth time that Heyward has been voted either a captain or co-captain. His first time serving in such a role was in 2015 when he was voted co-captain with now former Steelers cornerback William Gay.

As for Boswell, who just recently signed a new long-term contract with the Steelers, this now marks the first time he’s been named a team captain. The last kicker to be named a Steelers special teams captain was Shaun Suisham in 2015 when he and now former safety Robert Golden shared the role.

The Steelers will open their 2018 regular season Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns.