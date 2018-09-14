Report: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Practiced On Friday

Some good news to report on this Friday as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday with an elbow injury.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said as he was walking off the practice field Friday that Roethlisberger was a full participant before deferring to the team’s to injury report and has no further comment.
Josh Dobbs, who took first-team reps Wednesday and Thursday because of Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow issue, said his workload returned to normal with Roethlisberger practicing today. He hasn’t been told he’s starting but will be ready in case.
Fowler also reports that backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs said after Fridays practice that his workload returned to normal with Roethlisberger back working again. Dobbs, however, added that he hasn’t been told he’s starting Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but will be ready in case he’s needed.
Additionally,both Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and center Maurkice Pouncey said Friday they expect Roethlisberger to play Sunday against the Chiefs, according to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com.
We’ll now wait and see what the Steelers official Friday injury report says when it is released shortly. For now, however, it appears as though Roethlisberger will likely start Sunday against the Chiefs barring any sort of setback with his elbow.