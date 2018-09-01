Report: Steelers Expected To Re-Sign S Nat Berhe On Sunday

Veteran safety Nat Berhe was included in the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday roster cuts but it sounds like he’ll be back on the 53-man unit very soon.

According to New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, Berhe is expected to re-sign with the Steelers on Sunday as part of some roster moving that might include another player being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list so that he’ll qualify as a designated to return player later in the season.

The return of Berhe makes sense as he’ll likely be the personal protector on the punt team.

This past April the Steelers signed Berhe to a one-year contract that totaled out at $880,000 and included a $90,000 signing bonus. The former fifth-round draft pick of the Giants played his first four seasons in New York where he established himself as a solid special teams player.

As for the player who might go on the Reserve/Injured list on Sunday, it might be either safety Morgan Burnett or cornerback Mike Hilton as both missed late preseason games with injuries.

