Report: RB Trey Edmunds Signing To Steelers Practice Squad (Updated)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing RB Trey Edmunds to their practice squad, according to a report from Josh Katzenstein of the The Times-Picayune.

Edmunds is the brother of Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds and Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Trey is the eldest of the three.

Trey Edmunds carried the ball three times for four yards this preseason. He chipped in one tackle defensively.

Standing in at 6’0 225 pounds, size for a back the Steelers like, he impressed at his 2017 Pro Day workout, running a 4.48 and jumping 35 inches in the vertical. He signed with the Saints as a UDFA in 2017.

The Steelers will need to make a corresponding move in order to fit Edmunds onto their practice squad. It’s possible Jarvion Franklin, who had an unimpressive preseason, is let go. We’ll update this thread when that move is announced.

UPDATE (1:20 PM). Steelers have made the move official, releasing Franklin.