Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Eight Players Sit Out Practice, Four Others Limited

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their first injury report of Week 4 ahead their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday afternoon offering includes the names of 12 players on it.

Not practicing for the Ravens on Wednesday were cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring), wide receiver John Brown (not injury related), cornerback Brandon Carr (knee), defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen), quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee) and safety Eric Weddle (not injury related).

Of those 8 players who did not practice on Wednesday, only Averett and Henry were inactive for Baltimore in Week 3 and the latter has yet to dress for a game this season.

Limited for the Ravens on Wednesday were tight end Hayden Hurst (foot), backer Anthony Levine (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot). It’s worth noting that Mosley, Hurst and Pierce were all inactive with injuries in Week 3.