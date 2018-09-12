Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Where Are The Former Steelers?

Early last season, I took a quick look at the rosters from around the NFL and found 24 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away three others on practice squads and placed at least four more on injured reserve.
I am not sure what it means, but this year there are only 16 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Four others are on injured reserve lists and two on practice squads outside of Pittsburgh. Teams released some players like Shamarko Thomas during the cutdown to 53-man rosters and do not appear on reserve rosters or practice squads at all.
Once again, the New York Jets are the only team with more than two former Steelers on their active roster. Here are the former Steelers appearing on other team’s rosters so far in 2018 (let me know who I missed):
|TEAM
|POS
|NAME
|STATUS
|New York Giants
|CB
|B.W. Webb
|Active
|New York Giants
|DE
|Josh Mauro
|Suspend
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|Mike Wallace
|Active
|Washington Redskins
|DE
|Ziggy Hood
|Active
|Chicago Bears
|DE
|Nick Williams
|Active
|Detroit Lions
|RB
|LeGarrette Blount
|Active
|Minnesota Vikings
|P
|Matt Wile
|Active
|Carolina Panthers
|CB
|Ross Cockrell
|IR
|Arizona Cardinals
|C
|A.Q. Shipley
|IR
|Arizona Cardinals
|LB
|Art Moats
|IR
|New England Patriots
|QB
|Brian Hoyer
|Active
|New York Jets
|T
|Kelvin Beachum
|Active
|New York Jets
|SS
|JJ Wilcox
|Active
|New York Jets
|NT
|Steve McLendon
|Active
|Cincinnati Bengals
|K
|Randy Bullock
|Active
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CB
|CJ Goodwin
|PS
|Cleveland Browns
|OT
|Chris Hubbard
|Active
|Cleveland Browns
|TE
|Pharaoh McKever
|PS
|Houston Texans
|WR
|Sammie Coates
|Active
|Indianapolis Colts
|DT
|Al Woods
|Active
|Tennessee Titans
|DE
|Johnny Maxey
|IR
|Denver Broncos
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Active
Here are 17 former Steelers that appeared on rosters last season but are currently not with a team:
|POS
|NAME
|Last Transaction
|P
|Brad Wing
|Released by Giants 10 March
|DT
|Corbin Bryant
|Released by Giants November 2017
|LB
|Chris Carter
|Redskins placed on IR December 2017
|CB
|Doran Grant
|Released by Bears 1 September
|T
|Brian Milhalik
|Released by Lions 1 September
|G
|Chris Scott
|Released by Giants 1 September
|FB
|John Kuhn
|Saints placed on IR December 2017
|LB
|Terence Garvin
|Released by Dolphins 1 September
|S
|Shamarko Thomas
|Broncos may re-sign 10 September
|LB
|Lawrence Timmons
|Released by Dolphins 13 March
|C
|Wesley Johnson
|Released by Lions 1 September
|TE
|Ryan Malleck
|Steelers placed on IR 4 September
|CB
|Brandon Boykin
|Signed to American Flag Football League
|RB
|Jordan Todman
|Released by Texans
|WR
|Cobi Hamilton
|Waived by Colts 1 September
|LB
|Sean Spence
|Not signed in 2018
|CB
|Brice McCain
|Not signed in 2018
|LS
|Colin Holba
|Released by Jaguars 15 June
Finally, here are seven former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2017 roster but are not currently on another team’s roster.
|POS
|NAME
|Last Transaction
|CB
|William Gay
|Released by NY Giants 2 September
|S
|Mike Mitchell
|Visits Bears 10 September
|S
|Robert Golden
|Released by Chiefs 16 August
|WR
|Martavis Bryant
|Released by Raiders 1 September
|LB
|Sean Spence
|Remains unsigned in 2018
|QB
|Landry Jones
|Released by Steelers 1 September
|RB
|Fitzgerald Toussaint
|Visited Colts 2 September not signed
Rosters are fluid once games begin; so, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. For example, the Oakland Raiders have brought back Martavis Bryant.
There you go. Martavis Bryant is going to be a #Raider again. Quite the turn of events. https://t.co/iEhIiUmeHy
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2018
So, even as this is posted we may be seeing changes. (NOTE: Raiders did re-sign Martavis Bryant and Eagles released Markus Wheaton on September 12).
In the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions, I committed to play songs that Steelers Depot respondents had suggested might be the new Steelers anthem if Renegade by Styx was ever replaced. Here is entry 20 of 45 from Reg Sayhitoabadguy Hunt: Radioactive by Imagine Dragons.