Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Where Are The Former Steelers?

Early last season, I took a quick look at the rosters from around the NFL and found 24 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away three others on practice squads and placed at least four more on injured reserve.

I am not sure what it means, but this year there are only 16 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Four others are on injured reserve lists and two on practice squads outside of Pittsburgh. Teams released some players like Shamarko Thomas during the cutdown to 53-man rosters and do not appear on reserve rosters or practice squads at all.

Once again, the New York Jets are the only team with more than two former Steelers on their active roster. Here are the former Steelers appearing on other team’s rosters so far in 2018 (let me know who I missed):

TEAM POS NAME STATUS New York Giants CB B.W. Webb Active New York Giants DE Josh Mauro Suspend Philadelphia Eagles WR Mike Wallace Active Washington Redskins DE Ziggy Hood Active Chicago Bears DE Nick Williams Active Detroit Lions RB LeGarrette Blount Active Minnesota Vikings P Matt Wile Active Carolina Panthers CB Ross Cockrell IR Arizona Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley IR Arizona Cardinals LB Art Moats IR New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Active New York Jets T Kelvin Beachum Active New York Jets SS JJ Wilcox Active New York Jets NT Steve McLendon Active Cincinnati Bengals K Randy Bullock Active Cincinnati Bengals CB CJ Goodwin PS Cleveland Browns OT Chris Hubbard Active Cleveland Browns TE Pharaoh McKever PS Houston Texans WR Sammie Coates Active Indianapolis Colts DT Al Woods Active Tennessee Titans DE Johnny Maxey IR Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders Active

Here are 17 former Steelers that appeared on rosters last season but are currently not with a team:

POS NAME Last Transaction P Brad Wing Released by Giants 10 March DT Corbin Bryant Released by Giants November 2017 LB Chris Carter Redskins placed on IR December 2017 CB Doran Grant Released by Bears 1 September T Brian Milhalik Released by Lions 1 September G Chris Scott Released by Giants 1 September FB John Kuhn Saints placed on IR December 2017 LB Terence Garvin Released by Dolphins 1 September S Shamarko Thomas Broncos may re-sign 10 September LB Lawrence Timmons Released by Dolphins 13 March C Wesley Johnson Released by Lions 1 September TE Ryan Malleck Steelers placed on IR 4 September CB Brandon Boykin Signed to American Flag Football League RB Jordan Todman Released by Texans WR Cobi Hamilton Waived by Colts 1 September LB Sean Spence Not signed in 2018 CB Brice McCain Not signed in 2018 LS Colin Holba Released by Jaguars 15 June

Finally, here are seven former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2017 roster but are not currently on another team’s roster.

POS NAME Last Transaction CB William Gay Released by NY Giants 2 September S Mike Mitchell Visits Bears 10 September S Robert Golden Released by Chiefs 16 August WR Martavis Bryant Released by Raiders 1 September LB Sean Spence Remains unsigned in 2018 QB Landry Jones Released by Steelers 1 September RB Fitzgerald Toussaint Visited Colts 2 September not signed

Rosters are fluid once games begin; so, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. For example, the Oakland Raiders have brought back Martavis Bryant.

There you go. Martavis Bryant is going to be a #Raider again. Quite the turn of events. https://t.co/iEhIiUmeHy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2018

So, even as this is posted we may be seeing changes. (NOTE: Raiders did re-sign Martavis Bryant and Eagles released Markus Wheaton on September 12).

