Chiefs Friday Injury Report Week 2: Berry Listed As Doubtful, Niemann Out

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their final injury report of Week 2 and the Friday submission shows one player listed as doubtful and another one as out for Sunday’s game at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After failing to practice again on Friday, the Chiefs listed safety Eric Berry (heel) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on their injury report. Nobody who covers the Chiefs that I’ve seen currently expects Berry to play.

The Chiefs also listed linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) as out on their Friday injury report after he failed to practice a third consecutive day. While Niemann is a backup linebacker, he was one of the Chiefs core special teams player in their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers prior to him suffering his hamstring injury.

As expected, the Chiefs didn’t issue game status designations on their Friday injury report for five players. Those five players, all of whom practiced fully on Friday, are cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), defensive tackle Justin Hamilton (ankle), linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee), running back Darrel Williams (shoulder) and guard Kahlil McKenzie (illness).

It’s worth noting, however, that Hamilton, Williams and McKenzie were all inactive for the Chiefs Week 1 game against the Chargers and thus it won’t be shocking if they all show up on the list of seven scratched players again on Sunday.