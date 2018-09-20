Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report Week 3: Three Sit Out Practice, Five Were Limited

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their first injury report of Week 3 on Thursday and it includes the names of 10 players on it

Not practicing on Thursday for the Buccaneers were cornerback Marcus Williams (hamstring), defensive and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), and defensive tackle Beau Allen (foot). Pierre-Paul and Allen are both starters.

Limited for the Buccaneers on Thursday were wide receiver Chris Godwin (toe), safety Chris Conte (knee), defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), tackle Demar Dotson (knee), and tackle Donovan Smith (knee). Of those players, Vea missed the Buccaneers first two games with his calf injury.

Practicing fully for the Buccaneers on Thursday were quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (knee) and cornerback Brent Grimes (groin). Grimes, a starter for Tampa, missed the first two games of the season with his groin injury. He’s currently expected to make his 2018 debut Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.