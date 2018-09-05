Browns Wednesday Injury Report Week 1: WR Josh Gordon Limited

The Cleveland Browns have now released their first injury report of the 2018 regular season and it has eight players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Browns were linebacker James Burgess (concussion) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee).

Limited for the Browns on Wednesday were linebacker Genard Avery (glute), defensive tackle Trevon Coley (ankle), tight end Seth DeValve (quad), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), and tackle Desmond Harrison (knee).

Gordon is still expected to play Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As for Harrison, a rookie undrafted free agent, there’s been some speculation heading into this week that he might be the team’s starting left tackle come Sunday.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Browns was safety Damarious Randall (knee). Randall, a starter on defense for the Browns, was acquired by Cleveland via trade during the offseason.