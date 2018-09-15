Browns To Release WR Josh Gordon (Update)

Well there’s a headline for you. Not even a week after catching the game-tying touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns are going to release WR Josh Gordon. The team issued this statement moments ago.

Browns to release WR Josh Gordon Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/bQmWraH8Nr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 15, 2018

Gordon had been suddenly ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, though it’s unclear if he was truly injured or the team’s cover to sit him out Week 2.

Gordon has had a clearly troubled NFL career. After several suspensions, he finally returned to the league this year, though missed most of the preseason to take care of personal matters. The Browns, despite saying Gordon wouldn’t start last Sunday and play on a snap count, did start and played the majority of the time. That touchdown catch was his lone reception on three targets.

In his Browns career, he caught 180 passes for 3106 yards and 16 touchdowns. An elite talent who played only 41 games since entering the NFL in 2012. His NFL career may be over at this point though if Mychal Kendricks can still find work, maybe Gordon can too.

UPDATE (7:41 PM)

Gordon reportedly did not show up on time to the Browns’ facility today.

Browns announce they're releasing Josh Gordon. Per a source, Gordon did not report to the facility on time this morning. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 15, 2018

UPDATE (8:20 PM)

The Browns are now looking to trade Gordon.