Breaking: Martavis Bryant Facing Suspension, Raiders Will Release Him

Even if you HATE whatever moves Kevin Colbert made today, this is literally one of the biggest “wins” in trade history. And we’re talking about that on a day where the Bears swindled…you guessed it, Oakland, on the Khalil Mack trade.

Martavis Bryant is expected to be suspended again by the NFL. The Raiders will reportedly release him.

Source: As of the 4pm ET deadline, the Raiders were planning to release WR Martavis Bryant, who has a pending appeal of a drug suspension by the NFL. Raiders moves not yet officially announced. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 1, 2018

Reports surfaced earlier this summer about a looming suspension for Bryant.

The Steelers got a 3rd round pick for him in a draft day deal with the Raiders in April.

Bryant has had numerous off the field problems in his short time in the NFL. This is now his third suspension and though not confirmed, I assume he will miss the entire 2018 season. He also missed all of 2016. Bryant was entering the final year of his rookie contract before the Raiders cut him.

UPDATE (5:29 PM): The Raiders have officially told Bryant he’s being released.