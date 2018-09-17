Steelers News

Breaking: Browns Trade WR Josh Gordon To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that will send WR Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, per numerous reports. Because of course they are.

The trade is for a conditional 5th round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots will get back a late round pick if Gordon fails to be active for at least 10 games.

Schefter tweeted out full details of the deal.

The Browns announced they were going to release Gordon but found a trade partner instead. Cleveland finally gave up on Gordon after he reportedly injured his hamstring at a non-team commercial shoot, missing yesterday’s game, a 21-18 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Gordon caught one pass this year, a 17 yard touchdown that tied the game against Pittsburgh Week One.

The Steelers will see Gordon again, presuming he can stay on the straight and narrow, in Week 15 when they host the Patriots. This time, he’ll have a Hall of Famer throwing to him.

