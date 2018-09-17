Breaking: Browns Trade WR Josh Gordon To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that will send WR Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, per numerous reports. Because of course they are.

The trade is for a conditional 5th round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots have agreed to trade for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, I’m told. Done deal. IT’s for a conditional 5th round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots will get back a late round pick if Gordon fails to be active for at least 10 games.

And so the Patriots give up a 5th-round pick to get Josh Gordon and get back a late-round pick if he isn't active for 10 games, per sources. Tom Brady has a new target. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Schefter tweeted out full details of the deal.

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

The Browns announced they were going to release Gordon but found a trade partner instead. Cleveland finally gave up on Gordon after he reportedly injured his hamstring at a non-team commercial shoot, missing yesterday’s game, a 21-18 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Gordon caught one pass this year, a 17 yard touchdown that tied the game against Pittsburgh Week One.

The Steelers will see Gordon again, presuming he can stay on the straight and narrow, in Week 15 when they host the Patriots. This time, he’ll have a Hall of Famer throwing to him.