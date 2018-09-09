AFC North Week 1 Recap: Ravens, Bengals Lead Division Ahead Of Thursday Night Meeting

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2018 regular season on the road with a tie against the Cleveland Browns and thanks to the other two teams in the AFC North winning on Sunday, they’ll begin Week 2 tied for last place in their division.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals both came away victorious on the first Sunday of the 2018 regular season with wins over the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

The Ravens blew out the Bills 47-3 at home on Sunday as quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25 of his 34 total pass attempts for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns. Flacco threw a touchdown pass to each of his new wide receivers, John Brown, Willie Snead and Michael Crabtree. Snead led the Ravens in receptions with 4 and receiving yards with 49. Flacco was sacked only once on Sunday by the Bills defense.

The Ravens offense also rushed for 117 yards as a team against the Bills defense with running back Kenneth Dixon leading the way with 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 total carries. Baltimore running backs Javorius Allen and Alex Collins also had rushing touchdowns against the Bills.

As for the Ravens defense in Sundays win, they registered two turnovers and 6 sacks in the team’s win over the Bills. Bills quarterbacks Nate Peterman and Josh Allen combined to complete just 11 of their 33 total pass attempts for 98 yards against the Ravens defense. Peterman was intercepted twice. The Bills only registered 83 net yards rushing against the Ravens defense.

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley led the defense in total tackles with 5 and cornerback Tavon Young registered two of the Ravens 6 total sacks in the game.

As for the Bengals, they came back to beat the Colts 34-23 on the road Sunday.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 21 of his 28 total pass attempts against the Colts defense for 243 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. His two touchdown passes went to wide receivers A.J. Green and John Ross and from 38 and 3 yards out, respectively. Green finished the game with 6 receptions for 92 yards and a score.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon registered 95 yards rushing and a touchdown on his 17 total carries against the Colts. The second-year running back also caught 5 passes for another 54 yards in his team’s win.

The Bengals defense intercepted Colts quarterback Andrew Luck once on Sunday and sacked him twice. While Luck managed to throw for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Bengals defense, the Colts offense only managed to rush for 75 yards on Sunday.

The Bengals were trailing the Colts 23-10 in the third quarter before proceeded to score 24 unanswered points. Their scoring was capped off by an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Clayton Fejedelem with 24 seconds left in the game.

In Week 2 AFC North action, the 1-0 Ravens and Bengals will play each other in Cincinnati Thursday night. The Browns will play the 0-1 New Orleans Saints on the road next Sunday while the Steelers will host the 1-0 Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Chiefs beast the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday 38-28.