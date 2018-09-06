2018 South Side Questions: Will Bell Start Another Game For Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of Latrobe and back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, also referred to as the South Side Facility. We are in a critical portion of the offseason in which the preseason takes center stage, where some of the biggest and most important questions get answered, especially in terms of personnel.

How are the rookies performing? What about the players that the team signed in free agency? Who is missing time with injuries, and when are they going to be back? What are the coaches saying about what they are going to do this season that might be different from how it was a year ago?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: Will Le’Veon Bell start another game for the Steelers?

Le’Veon Bell is looking out for himself. Every player does it, of course. But sometimes certain players go too far, and that’s what Bell’s teammates seem to think he did by essentially deceiving them and not reporting to the team yesterday in preparation for their season opener.

He has made it pretty clear through his inactions that his focus is on 2019 free agency, or at least that is what his teammates are saying right now. That means that he is less concerned about the Steelers’ 2018 goal of winning the Super Bowl. By the very act of not reporting, he is hurting their chances of winning the Super Bowl this year.

There are multiple ways in which we can see things play out that result in Bell never starting a game for the Steelers again, so I’ll outline them here.