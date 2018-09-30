2018 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Rams -7
|Rams -7
|Vikings +7
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Dolphins +7
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -1.5
|Texans +1.5
|Colts -1.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -9.5
|Packers -9.5
|Packers -9.5
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -3
|Lions +3
|Lions +3
|New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -7.5
|Jaguars -7.5
|Jaguars -7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|Buccaneers +3
|Bears -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Browns +2.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -11
|Chargers -11
|Chargers -11
|New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Broncos +5
|Broncos +5
|Chiefs -5
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 31-27
|Steelers 31-17
|Week 3 Results
|11-5
|5-11
|2018 Results
|22-25-1
|21-26-1