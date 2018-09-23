2018 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Browns -3.5
|Browns -3.5
|Browns -3.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -7
|Colts +7
|Eagles -7
|Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -10.5
|Jaguars -10.5
|Jaguars -10.5
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Saints +3
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -5.5
|Broncos +5.5
|Broncos +5.5
|New York Giants at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -6
|Giants +6
|Texans -6
|Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins +3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Redskins +3.5
|Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -17
|Bills +17
|Vikings -17
|San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|49ers +7
|Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Chargers +7.5
|Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +6
|Bears -6
|Bears -6
|Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -1
|Seahawks -1
|Cowboys +1
|New England Patriots at Detroit Lions 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +7
|Lions +7
|Patriots -7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Buccaneers +1
|Steelers -1
|Buccaneers +1
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-25
|Buccaneers 31-30
|Week 2 Results
|7-9-0
|7-9-0
|2018 Results
|11-20-1
|16-15-1