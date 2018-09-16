2018 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 2 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Bengals -1.5
|Ravens +1.5
|Bengals -1.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins -5.5
|Colts +5.5
|Redskins -5.5
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -5.5
|Falcons -5.5
|Panthers +5.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +3
|Packers +3
|Vikings -3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +8
|Chargers -8
|Chargers -8
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +2.5
|Titans +2.5
|Texans -2.5
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -3
|Dolphins +3
|Jets -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +3
|Eagles -3
|Eagles -3
|Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -9.5
|Saints -9.5
|Saints -9.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -13.5
|Rams -13.5
|Rams -13.5
|Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -6
|Broncos -6
|Raiders +6
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -3
|Giants +3
|Cowboys -3
|Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bears -3.5
|Seahawks +3.5
|Bears -3.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -4.5
|Steelers -4.5
|Chiefs +4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 26-16
|Steelers 31-27
|Week 1 Results
|4-11-1
|9-6-1
|2018 Results
|4-11-1
|9-6-1