2018 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Eagles -2
|Falcons +2
|Eagles -2
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -6.5
|49ers +6.5
|Vikings -6.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -2.5
|Bengals +2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -8
|Bills +8
|Ravens -8
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Giants +3
|Giants +3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -10
|Saints -10
|Saints -10
|Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -6.5
|Texans +6.5
|Texans +6.5
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +2
|Titans -2
|Dolphins +2
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3
|Seahawks +3
|Seahawks +3
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -1
|Cardinals -1
|Redskins +1
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Bears +7
|New York Jets at Detroit Lions 7:10 PM ET (MON)
|Lions -7
|Jets +7
|Lions -7
|Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders 10:20 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +4.5
|Steelers -4.5
|Browns +4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-16
|Steelers 23-21
|Week 1 Results
|0-0
|0-0
|2018 Results
|0-0
|0-0