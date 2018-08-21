WR Eli Rogers Suspended One Game For Violating NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been suspended one week for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the team announced moments ago.

The announcement went up on the team’s site. GM Kevin Colbert issued this statement.

“We are disappointed that Eli Rogers has been suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

The suspension will begin following the final roster cutdown on September 1. He will be allowed to continue his rehabilitation and attend meetings at team’s headquarters, but he will not be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension or attend the Week 1 game.”

The NFL also issue their own statement regarding the news.

“Eli Rogers of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Rogers will be eligible to return to the Steelers’ active roster on Monday, September 10 following the team’s September 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rogers is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.”

Rogers is currently on the PUP list, still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered in last year’s playoff loss to Jacksonville. It’s expected he will begin the season on Reserve/PUP, missing at least the first six weeks, making the suspension a bit moot. If on PUP, he’ll serve that suspension Week 1 and be eligible if/when the team activates him.

Rogers, a 2015 UDFA from Louisville, caught 18 passes for the team last year while also serving as Pittsburgh’s starting punt returner.