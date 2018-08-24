The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Game Preview, New Contracts, ILBs, Tomlin Comments & More

Season 9, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora once again sits in for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell and inside linebacker Vince Williams to new contracts on Thursday. We go over what the early numbers related to both deals are and discuss the reasons and potential cap implications of both signings.

While talking about Williams, Alex and I discuss his play to date and how he’s likely top be used on defense in 2018. We compare his play to that of fellow inside linebacker Jon Bostic to date and go over what both excel at and need to work on. We also discuss rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas entering the final two preseason games and if there’s any chance he sees the field on defense later during the regular season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin previewed the team’s Saturday preseason game against the Tennessee Titans during a Thursday press conference so we review what all he had to say about the health of the team and more. Alex and I discuss some of the things we’ll specifically be looking forward to seeing against the Titans.

We close this show out by talking some about Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Samuels, Alex’s latest 53-man roster prediction and a few other minor topics.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

