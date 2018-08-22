The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent News, Colbert’s Offseason Decisions, Interview With Chris Hoke & More

Season 9, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation once again as the team prepares for their third preseason game Saturday at Heinz Field against the Tennessee Titans. This includes us recapping what Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert had to say during a Tuesday interview about the expected heath of the tight end group come the start of the regular season.

Speaking of Colbert, David and I discuss what the main rubs on him will be after the 2018 season is over should the Steelers fail to make it to this year’s Super Bowl.

In the second half of this episode David and I are joined once again by former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke. Hoke updates us on how his post-football life is going and gives us his insight on what all goes into the preparation for the first two preseason games from a planning standpoint.

Hoke shares his thoughts on this year’s Steelers defense with us in addition to a few other observations he has about the 2018 team. We also get him to name one strength and one weakness of Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

If you’re not already doing so, please make sure you are following Hoke on Twitter at @hokiebro76 and please let him know you heard him on today’s show.

David and I close out this episode by talking about the one-game suspension handed down to Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers on Tuesday and what that means for him. We also discuss the Baltimore Ravens losing cornerback Jimmy Smith for the first four games of the 2018 regular season to a suspension.

Colbert had a few things to say Tuesday about a few undrafted rookies on the 90-man roster so we recap those quotes for you.

Finally, we discuss a recent national prediction by an NFL analyst that includes him thinking the Steelers will make it to this year’s Super Bowl.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent News, Colbert’s Offseason Decisions, Interview With Chris Hoke & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-aug-22-episode-1051

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 12 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n