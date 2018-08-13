The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Preseason Game No. 1 Recap, WR Depth, Tomlin, Colbert Comments & More

Season 9, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking a little bit more about the Pittsburgh Steelers first preseason game of 2018 against the Philadelphia Eagles as he adds some his analysis on top of what Alex Kozora and I put out there on Friday.

We discuss the play of the Steelers young quarterbacks Thursday night in addition to going over the younger offensive players who contributions against the Eagles at both the running back and wide receiver positions.

Are any of the Steelers draft picks selected in the fifth-round or later currently locks to make the 53-man roster? We discuss that topic in addition to David sharing his concerns about what he saw on the defensive side football Thursday night against the Eagles.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both had Monday morning radio interviews, so we discuss a few of the things each had to say. We talk about the Steelers recent signings of offensive linemen in this episode as well.

We slowly start looking ahead to the Steelers second preseason game that will take place Thursday night on the road against the Green Bay Packers to close out this show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

