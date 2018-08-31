Season 9, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

The early talk about that game revolves around the play of the young quarterbacks and especially that of Joshua Dobbs. We discuss the options the Steelers now have with Dobbs and what we think might ultimately happen with him.

David and I move on to talk about all the interesting final roster decisions the Steelers now have to make by Saturday evening. We go position group by position and let you know who the tough choices are and who we think winds up sticking on the 53 and the practice squad.

We welcome our new show sponsor, MyBookie.ag, during this episode and let you know how you can take advantage of a special offer they have provided us. We also use the over/under win totals for the other three AFC North on MyBookie.ag to make some predictions.

We close out this show with talk about a trade idea David was presented with and what we thought of the debut of Steelers new returner Ryan Switzer Thursday night.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Panthers Recap, Final Roster Decisions, Dobbs’ Future & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-aug-31-episode-1055

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 16 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n