The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Panthers Game Preview, Switzer Trade, Final Roster Spot Battles & More

Season 9, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd is back, and we start things off by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for wide receiver Ryan Switzer on Monday and what his addition means to the team.

We talk about what kind of wide receiver Switzer is and isn’t based on his final season at North Carolina and how much we expect to see him play on offense for the Steelers during the first quarter of the regular season.

With Switzer now in Pittsburgh will the team keep six wide receivers in total? Are both Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey locks at this point? We move on to discuss some tough roster decisions awaiting the Steelers this weekend at the wide receiver, running back, punter and linebacker positions.

The Steelers preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers will take place at Heinz Field Thursday night so David and I preview that contest in addition to talking about the main discussion points that came out of the Tuesday press conference given by head coach Mike Tomlin.

We go over the Steelers recent decision to restructure the contract of tight end Vance McDonald and wonder if general manager Kevin Colbert still has a few more moves up his sleeve prior to the start of the regular season.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

