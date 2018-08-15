The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Packers Preview, Punt Returner Options, AB’s Clown Comment & More

Season 9, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking a little bit about our listenership demographics and their social media usage.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their second preseason game of 2018 on the road Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, so David and I preview that contest for you. We look at which players will and wont play and how we think and hope the rotation at the quarterback and wide receiver positions work out Thursday night. We also tell you what wee are looking for from the Steelers defense Thursday night.

We go over several comments made Tuesday by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and talk a little about a few roster hopefuls as well as which draft picks might not ultimately make the 53-man roster now that we have the team’s training camp behind us.

Who will be the Steelers punt returner to start the regular season? Should cornerback Cameron Sutton be given a chance to win that job during the remainder of the preseason? David and I discuss that topic for a bit.

We end this show by talking about the Cleveland Browns but only first discussing the recent clown comment made by Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown about Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. We talk about how Tomlin might handle that.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

