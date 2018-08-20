Season 9, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation entering this week. We talk some about tight end Vance McDonald and outside linebacker T.J. Watt both being sidelined most of training camp and much, much more.

After reviewing several more emails we received from some of our female listeners, David and I focus on my recent contextualizations of the play of outside linebacker Bud Dupree and quarterback Joshua Dobbs against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. My post really upset Dupree and so David and I discuss that aspect as well.

David and I talk some about what the first two preseason games mean and how they’re approached. We discuss a few of the questions related to that topic that we plan on asking former Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke on Wednesday when he joins the show.

How much emphasis should be put on the pass protection of running backs at the NFL level? We discuss that topic in addition to wondering if new Steelers safety Nat Berhe should be considered a roster lock at this point.

David and I close this show out by talking about a few news and notes from around the NFL and that includes a few transactions and recent injuries suffered.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Injuries Entering Week, Dupree, Dobbs Contextualizations, Pass Pro Emphasis & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-aug-20-episode-1050

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 11 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n