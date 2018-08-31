Steelers Waive T Kyle Meadows From Reserve/Injured List With Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Friday but it didn’t include a player being cut from the 90-man roster.

Tackle Kyle Meadows was waived Friday from the Steelers Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement, according to the official NFL transaction sheet.

Meadows, a rookie undrafted free agent out of Kentucky, was originally signed by the Steelers on August 2. After playing 6 snaps in the Steelers preseason opener against Philadelphia Eagles, Meadows was waived injured by the team a few days later and after clearing waivers, he reverted to the Reserve/Injured list.

When Meadows was waived injured by the Steelers on August 12, tackle Zach Banner was signed to take his place on the 90-man roster.