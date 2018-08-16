Steelers Rookie QB Mason Rudolph Will Start Against Packers

The decision has been made and rookie rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph will start the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Rudolph, who was drafted this year in the third-round by the Steelers out of Oklahoma State, had a good showing in the team’s preseason opener last week against the Philadelphia Eagles as he completed 7 of 12 pass attempts for 101 yards in his NFL debut.

Ahead of the Thursday night game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that Rudolph and fellow quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was drafted in the fourth-round last year, would play exclusively against the Packers.

With Rudolph now announced as the Thursday night starter, Dobbs, will likely start the second half. Last week against the Eagles, Dobbs relieved starter Landry Jones in the first half and completed 9 of 13 passes for 91 yards with one touchdown and one interception.