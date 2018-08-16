Steelers Injury Report: Rookie T Okorafor Being Evaluated After Loss To Packers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers did get beat up on the scoreboard by the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Lambeau Field, it sounds like they escaped the game without suffering any very serious injuries.

“Not a lot to report on the injury front,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post-game press conference. “Some guys are being evaluated, but nothing significant to speak of. I think Chuk [Chukwuma Okorafor] is being evaluated at tackle. The rest of it I think iis bumps and bruises associated with play.”

Tomlin wasn’t asked and he never did clarify what kind of injury that tackle Chukwuma Okorafor suffered during the game so we’ll have to wait and see if ant other reports surface. Center Patrick Morris also went down injured in the second half but Tomlin didn’t mention him by name during his press conference.

The Steelers had several players sit out injured Thursday night against the Packers and that list of players includes outside linebacker T.J. Watt, tight end Xavier Grimble, tackle Ramon Foster, safety Sean Davis, tight end Vance McDonald, and safety Marcus Allen.