Steelers ILB Keith Kelsey Exits Preseason Finale With Pectoral Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Carolina Panthers 14-0 in their home preseason finale and one player has already left the contest with an injury.
According to Burt Lauten, Steelers inside linebacker Keith Kelsey suffered a pectoral injury in the first quarter of the Thursday night game and he will not return to action.
Kelsey was signed last year as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville and spent time on the team’s practice squad. He had registered 4 defensive tackles and 2 special teams tackles so far this preseason.
