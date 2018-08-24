Steelers Defensive Preseason Charting

Short post today highlighting some of the notable things I’ve learned about the Pittsburgh Steelers defense based on the charting we’ve done the first two weeks. Not going to put much attention on scheme but individual work, since that matters most this time of year. Based on 128 defensive snaps.

Defensive Line

Snap counts for all the DL.

L.T. Walton – 53

Lavon Hooks – 49

Javon Hargrave – 38

Daniel McCullers – 35

Casey Sayles – 34

Tyson Alualu – 30

Stephon Tuitt – 29

Joshua Frazier – 12

Kendal Vickers – 9

Greg Gilmore – 9

Parker Cothren – 7

Cam Heyward – 0

To compare with McCullers, Javon Hargrave has logged 38 snaps. Pretty even split. Frazier is clearly outside looking in, barely playing more than the 4th teamers. Being a nose tackle hurts, obviously.

Believe it or not, Hooks leads all DL with three pressures. Walton doesn’t have one, despite playing more snaps than anyone else.

Linebackers

Snap counts:

Jon Bostic – 79

Ola Adeniyi – 63

Keion Adams – 61

Farrington Huguenin – 56

Anthony Chickillo – 50

Tyler Matakevich – 46

Matthew Thomas – 44

Vince Williams – 36

Bud Dupree – 26

L.J. Fort – 26

Keith Kelsey – 17

Matt Galambos – 8

T.J. Watt – 0

Team getting a looooong look at Bostic, given how new he is to the team and how likely it is he starts. No surprise the OLBs dominate the snap counts since only three were healthy for the first game. Matt Galambos picking up scraps.

Pressure numbers for the OLBs:

Keion Adams – 5

Farrington Huguenin – 4

Bud Dupree – 3

Ola Adeniyi – 3

Anthony Chickillo .5

Fort has been targeted twice, both passes completed for 27 yards.

Secondary

Snap Count:

Terrell Edmunds – 71

Cam Sutton – 69

Coty Sensabaugh – 63

Brian Allen – 55

Malik Golden – 49

Nat Berhe – 47

Dashaun Phillips – 46

Jamar Summers – 37

Morgan Burnett – 36

Artie Burns 36

Malik Reaves – 26

Jordan Dangerfield – 25

Marcus Allen – 15

Sean Davis – 10

Mike Hilton – 6

Joe Haden – 0

Sutton has played 34 snaps at LCB (Haden’s spot), and 35 in the slot. Shortly after Phillips got burned playing his LCB spot against Philly for a 63 yard touchdown, the team moved him back to the slot and haven’t bumped him outside since. Also struggled as a blitzer. Five blitzes, zero pressures. And on tape, he hasn’t been very close.

Coverage numbers:

Brian Allen: 2/2 100 yards, 1 TD

Dashaun Phillips: 3/4 98 yards, 1 TD

Coty Sensabaugh: 2/4 32 yards, 1 INT

Jamar Summers: 2/4 22 yards

Terrell Edmunds: 3/5 15 yards, 2 TDs

Cam Sutton: 1/4 12 yards, 1 INT

Malik Golden: 0/2